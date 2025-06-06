Democrats ask Bondi for declassification of Epstein files in wake of Musk’s accusations against Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de junio, 2025

During yesterday's dispute, Elon Musk claimed, without evidence, that Trump appears in the files of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Faced with Musk's accusations, Democrats have not missed an opportunity to demand proof.

Two top House Democrats have requested from Attorney General Pam Bondi the dates of declassification and of publication, by the Department of Justice (DOJ), of Jeffrey Epstein's files.

Democratic Representatives Stephen Lynch (MA) and Robert Garcia (CA) asked Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel in a letter sent Thursday night, to "immediately clarify whether this allegation is true" and to respond to the letter with the "requested information and documentation."

"Any attempt to impede the proper release of the Epstein files to protect the president from truth and accountability deserves intense scrutiny by Congress and the Department of Justice," the letter says.

Also, the document demands to "describe President Donald Trump's role in the review of documents relating to the investigation and prosecution of convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as his role in determining the Justice Department's ability to declassify and make public such documents."

The Democratic representatives also demanded Bondi "describe why DOJ has not released any additional Epstein documents between February 27, 2025 and the present, in response to requests from Republican members of the Federal Secrets Declassification Task Force."