GOP backs Donald Trump in standoff with Elon Musk

Published by Juan Peña 6 de junio, 2025

The Republican Party is backing Donald Trump in his standoff with Elon Musk. Members of Congress who have weighed in on the latest showdown between the president and the one-time White House advisor have sharply criticized the accusations made by Musk in recent hours.

"This is absolutely childish and ridiculous. Enough of this nonsense," Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), said of Musk's comments, adding that he has "lost some of his gravitas."

"Nobody elected Elon Musk, and a whole lot of people don't even like him, to be honest with you, even on both sides," Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) said.

For his part, the vice president, J.D. Vance, also wrote on social networks some words to make clear his support for President Trump.

In X, Vance wrote that he considers Donald Trump as the person who has done the most to earn the trust “of the movement he leads.” “I am proud to stand with him,” Vance concluded.

Republicans, even the most skeptical, also seem to be rallying around Donald Trump's flagship bill, the "Big, Beautiful Bill," as it was dubbed, which aims to deeply reform the federal government and its spending.

The clashes with Musk began, in fact, over this same bill which he accuses of scuttling all the efforts of the efficiency department he directed in the White House until the end of May.

After this criticism, Mike Johnson, speaker of the House, tried to communicate with Elon Musk but according to Johnson this was impossible. Musk continued his assault, posting "KILL the Bill" on X.

"To say that it’s a problem or that it has created a bigger challenge for us, is true," said House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas). "He’s got a big voice. He’s got a big audience. And more importantly, it’s a credible voice. But he’s wrong on this issue."