Musk ends his work at DOGE and clarifies that he does not want to take responsibility for Trump's decisions

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de junio, 2025

Elon Musk spoke out this weekend about the end of his stint as special adviser to the government and made it clear that he does not intend to "take responsibility" for the decisions of the Trump administration, despite his active participation in recent months.

In an interview, the mogul affirmed that he shares several of the administration's decisions and does not agree with everything implemented. "I agree with much of what the Administration does, but we have differences of opinion. You know, there are things that I don’t entirely agree with," Musk explained, while avoiding detailing those differences for fear of generating controversy. "It's difficult for me to bring that up in an interview because then it creates a bone of contention (...) I don’t want to, you know, speak up against the administration, but I also don’t want to take responsibility for everything this administration’s doing," he added.

A period of reforms and criticism

On Friday, he officially ended his role as a special government employee, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In that period, Musk promoted changes to reduce administrative structures and optimize public spending, goals he has defended as necessary for modern management. However, he acknowledged that many of these measures generated controversy and that his team was frequently criticized.

"[DOGE] became the whipping boy for everything," he said. "I've seen people think that somehow DOGE will prevent them from getting their Social Security check, which is completely false."

The businessman hinted that this kind of misunderstanding reflects how delicate the public debate on structural reforms can be, reiterating that his intention was always to seek practical solutions for the functioning of the state.