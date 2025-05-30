Trump gives Musk a farewell from the Oval Office: 'He's not really leaving'
The president said the tech mogul will be "coming and going" to the White House because DOGE is his "baby."
The Trump Administration said farewell "with fanfare" this Friday to tycoon Elon Musk, until now head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In an event held in the Oval Office of the White House, Donald Trump and his team praised in front of the press the one who has been one of the protagonists of the Republican leader's election campaign.
The event began with the president saying that Musk did a "fantastic job." According to media reports, the adviser's exit has turned into an enthusiastic tribute from Trump where from the beginning he has been calling the Tesla owner the "greatest businessman the world has ever produced."
President Trump added that Musk has caused the termination of countless unnecessary and wasteful contracts, and many more are now under review. He confirmed that in perhaps six months or nearly a year, the U.S. government will begin procedures to deal with these contracts.
The U.S. president also listed some DOGE-prescribed projects and the savings he said have been achieved by canceling them.
Musk, the DOGE and a "billion-dollar savings"
As for the officials of the Department that he led until this Friday, Trump assured that many of those working at the agency will remain holding their positions.
"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk himself confirmed in a short aside. He emphasized that although his time as a civil servant is coming to an end, the office will remain in place. He states that he expects the government to save $1 trillion soon.
The total estimated DOGE savings total at about $175 billion as of May 26, according to data offered by the administration.
"Elon isn't really leaving," Trump says
The Republican leader also said at his partner's farewell that he has a "sense" that Musk "really isn't leaving," but will be "coming and going."
"DOGE is his baby," he said.
To these words the billionaire responded, "I will continue to visit here and be a friend and advisor to the president." Musk confirmed to reporters that he would be at the president's service, whenever the president needs him.
A large golden key
The farewell ceremony comes after this past Wednesday Musk announced his departure from the Trump administration after several days of anticipation that he would step away from politics to focus on his business ventures.
"As I end my tenure as Special Government Employee, I want to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said in his message.
"This will be his last day with us, but not really, because he will always be with us helping us all the time. Elon is fantastic!" shared Trump Thursday on his social network, Truth Social.