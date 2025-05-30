Trump gives Musk a farewell from the Oval Office: 'He's not really leaving'

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de mayo, 2025

The Trump Administration said farewell "with fanfare" this Friday to tycoon Elon Musk, until now head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In an event held in the Oval Office of the White House, Donald Trump and his team praised in front of the press the one who has been one of the protagonists of the Republican leader's election campaign.

The event began with the president saying that Musk did a "fantastic job." According to media reports, the adviser's exit has turned into an enthusiastic tribute from Trump where from the beginning he has been calling the Tesla owner the "greatest businessman the world has ever produced."

President Trump added that Musk has caused the termination of countless unnecessary and wasteful contracts, and many more are now under review. He confirmed that in perhaps six months or nearly a year, the U.S. government will begin procedures to deal with these contracts.

The U.S. president also listed some DOGE-prescribed projects and the savings he said have been achieved by canceling them.

Musk, the DOGE and a "billion-dollar savings"

As for the officials of the Department that he led until this Friday, Trump assured that many of those working at the agency will remain holding their positions.

"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," Musk himself confirmed in a short aside. He emphasized that although his time as a civil servant is coming to an end, the office will remain in place. He states that he expects the government to save $1 trillion soon.

The total estimated DOGE savings total at about $175 billion as of May 26, according to data offered by the administration.

"Elon isn't really leaving," Trump says

The Republican leader also said at his partner's farewell that he has a "sense" that Musk "really isn't leaving," but will be "coming and going."

"DOGE is his baby," he said.

To these words the billionaire responded, "I will continue to visit here and be a friend and advisor to the president." Musk confirmed to reporters that he would be at the president's service, whenever the president needs him.