Blanche confirms DOJ will release all material from Epstein files that includes Trump: 'He has nothing to hide'

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de diciembre, 2025

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed Sunday that all material in the files linked to Jeffrey Epstein that includes mentions or images of President Donald Trump will be released, except for information that could identify victims or survivors. The statement comes amid questions over the partial release of the documents.

Blanche confirmed in an interview, that the Department of Justice will make all references to the president public and recalled that Trump has reiterated, since before he was elected, that he has nothing to hide.

"I’ve said it three, four times now, we’ve said it before, and President Trump has said it repeatedly since before he was elected. And since he was elected, all summer long, he said the same thing, 'I have nothing to hide,'" he asserted.

Phased release and legal review

The Justice Department began releasing the files last Friday and released additional material on Saturday. Blanche said the process will continue with hundreds of thousands of documents, whose delay responds to the need to review and withhold information that could identify witnesses.

Temporary withdrawal of photographs

On Saturday, several media outlets reported that 16 files, including photographs of the president, were temporarily removed from the Justice Department's website. The agency indicated that the material remains under review pursuant to law.

Blanche denied that the removal is related to the president and explained that it occurred after requests from victim advocacy groups. He assured that the images will be re-released, and that the only question is whether they will require additional editing.