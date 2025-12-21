From supporting Democrats to praising Trump: Nicki Minaj surprises at AmericaFest
The artist expressed her appreciation for the invitation to the Turning Point USA event and noted that she was honored to participate in the conservative gathering.
Rapper Nicki Minaj appeared this Sunday as a surprise guest at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she participated in a Q&A session alongside Erika Kirk, president and CEO of the organization. Although rumors circulated during the event about her possible attendance, this was not confirmed until the moment the artist took the stage.
Upon being introduced by Kirk, Minaj expressed her appreciation for the invitation and noted that she was honored to participate in the conservative gathering, which brings together activists and political leaders from across the country.
Praise for Trump and J.D. Vance at the event
During her remarks, Minaj praised both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The artist stated that both have a particular ability to connect with the American people and expressed her personal appreciation for the two leaders.
Her statements marked a highlight of the festival and reflected a stance that has generated attention, considering that earlier in her career she publicly supported Democratic Party figures such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Previous history of collaboration with the White House
Minaj also recently shared a screenshot on social media of a post by the president on Truth Social in which he warned that Christianity faces an existential threat in that country. In her message, the artist expressed gratitude for living in a country where there is freedom of religion and argued that no group should be persecuted for practicing their faith.
In the same post, Minaj pointed out that it is not necessary to share the same beliefs to respect each other and warned about the danger of ignoring the religious persecution occurring in different countries around the world. She also thanked the president and his team for addressing the issue and asked to remember the persecuted Christians with prayer.