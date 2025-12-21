From supporting Democrats to praising Trump: Nicki Minaj surprises at AmericaFest

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de diciembre, 2025

Rapper Nicki Minaj appeared this Sunday as a surprise guest at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she participated in a Q&A session alongside Erika Kirk, president and CEO of the organization. Although rumors circulated during the event about her possible attendance, this was not confirmed until the moment the artist took the stage.

Upon being introduced by Kirk, Minaj expressed her appreciation for the invitation and noted that she was honored to participate in the conservative gathering, which brings together activists and political leaders from across the country.

Praise for Trump and J.D. Vance at the event

During her remarks, Minaj praised both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The artist stated that both have a particular ability to connect with the American people and expressed her personal appreciation for the two leaders.

Her statements marked a highlight of the festival and reflected a stance that has generated attention, considering that earlier in her career she publicly supported Democratic Party figures such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.