Wiles is the first woman to serve as the White House chief of staff Cordon Press .

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de mayo, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating an attempt to impersonate White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. The investigation began after an unknown individual contacted leading Republicans and businessmen passing himself off as her.

In that regard, sources familiar with the matter explained to The Wall Street Journal that in recent weeks, senators, governors, top business executives and other well-known figures have received text messages and phone calls from a person claiming to be Wiles.

A White House spokesman detailed that the situation is being investigated and that the government takes the cybersecurity of its staff seriously.

"The White House takes the cybersecurity of all staff very seriously, and this matter continues to be investigated", a White House spokeswoman said.

Similar were comments from FBI Director Kash Patel, who detailed that ensuring the security of government equipment is important to the agency. "Safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority", Patel stressed.

In addition, it was learned that it would be the personal phone and not the official one. Sources explained that Wiles told those close to him that his phone contacts were hacked, which gave him access to the private phone numbers of some of the most influential people in the country.

Artificial intelligence? Some of those who received the call indicated that the calls included a voice that sounded like Wiles. Authorities believe the imposter used artificial intelligence to mimic his voice.

"In some of the text messages, people received requests that they initially believed to be official. One lawmaker, for example, was asked by the impersonator to assemble a list of individuals who could be pardoned by the president.," WSJ reviewed.

Similarly, many of those who received the calls realized it was not Wiles because the impostor asked questions about President Donald Trump that the chief of staff knows the answer to. Also the form the way he wrote was poor andthe messages were more formal than what Wiles usually sends.