Midterms warning: 80% of Republican voters call on Trump to disallow abortion pill by mail, 1 in 3 considering not voting if pro-life stance is weakened

20 de febrero, 2026

The Donald Trump's strong image among Republican pro-life voters is at a critical juncture. The administration's lax stance on the abortion pill, which is still available by mail since the Biden era, and the lack of forcefulness in the face of abortion—it went so far as to consider eliminating the Hyde Amendment—have led advocates for the unborn to say "enough" and issue an ultimatum: if the GOP wants any chance in the midterms, it must take clear steps in this area.

This is not an idle threat. According to a survey by Cygnal, 80% of Republican voters demand that Trump block the rule allowing mail-order mifepristone, one of the compounds for chemical abortion. In fact, 21 red states joined a Louisiana lawsuit in this regard.

Moreover, one in three respondents (32%) warned that they are considering not voting at all if the GOP weakens its pro-life stance or does not make clear moves in this direction. This figure rises to 34% in terms of willingness to perform tasks as a volunteer of the party in this scenario.

Abortion: A key issue for 74% of Republican voters

Along these lines, 74% of Republican voters in the primaries say a candidate's stance on abortion is important in deciding whom to support. Some 75% say it is important for Republicans in Congress to aggressively oversee the actions of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on abortion.

Lest any doubt remain about the capital problem the GOP faces with a key part of its constituency, the poll reveals that 86% oppose federal funds being used for abortions, 79% want to keep the Hyde Amendment and 75% support withdrawing funding for Planned Parenthood.

Unhappy with Kennedy's handling of abortion

Despite being the highest rated in Trump's cabinet according to some polling, Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. does not come out particularly well among pro-life voters:

The report indicated that "65% oppose the overall HHS direction on abortion (released Planned Parenthood funding, approved new abortion drug, delayed safety study) under Secretary Kennedy—including 68% of Trump and 69% of MAHA Republican voters."