Trump's energy agenda revives New York's pipeline projects

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de mayo, 2025

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Companies reactivated its efforts to build two natural gas pipelines to New York state after years of blocking by state authorities following Trump's public endorsement of such infrastructure.

The revival of the Constitution and Northeast Supply Enhancement projects comes just shortly after the federal government gave the green light to a major wind energy project off Long Island. That shift in Washington came after intense lobbying by Gov. Kathy Hochul, which has been interpreted as a sign of greater willingness to negotiate new energy projects in the state, including those involving natural gas.

A bet on natural gas in a high-demand market.

The company asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reinstate the permit for the Northeast Supply Enhancement project while it holds talks with state officials about both plans. The first, the Constitution Pipeline, would transport gas from northeastern Pennsylvania to Albany over a 100-mile route. The second would run much of its route underwater, connecting New Jersey to New York City.

Both projects had been abandoned after the state of New York denied water quality permits, partly on the grounds that they could damage the natural environment. However, Williams Companies says these developments are essential to alleviate gas supply constraints facing the Northeast, a region that relies on natural gas for nearly half of its electricity but faces some of the highest prices in the country.

"[These projects are] essential to address persistent natural gas supply constraints in the Northeast, constraints that have led to higher energy costs for consumers and increased reliance on higher-emission fuels like fuel oil," the company said in a statement.