Trump advises Keir Starmer to abandon his green energy policies

Published by Santiago Ospital 23 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump lashed out Friday at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's climate agenda. While welcoming the recent trade agreement between the two governments, he "strongly" recommended that London abandon its green energy policies.

"To get their Energy Costs down," he wrote on Truth Social, they should abandon "costly and unsightly windmills," and instead "incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken."

An hour later, Starmer defended his energy measures in X, though without alluding to Trump: "Energy bills coming down is welcome news, saving money for working families and businesses."

"We are going further and faster to tackle the cost of living crisis and put more money back in your pocket," he continued. "Through our Plan for Change, we will deliver secure, homegrown energy to bring bills down for good."

The Labour leader put forward the shift to renewables as one of his main flagships, dating 2050 as the target date for achieving net-zero emissions. His party maintained that it will not grant new licenses for fields in the North Sea.

"Trump is 100 per cent right," opined Nigel Farage of Reform U.K. "Lower energy costs have powered the American economy whilst we de-industriali[z]e," he added in words to The Telegraph, also pledging to visit Aberdeen, a Scottish city considered Britain's oil and gas capital.

Residents of the North Sea coastal city became one of the most fervent opponents of the plan, saying it would represent them serious economic losses in exchange for an unclear benefit.

In his Truth, Trump asserted that Aberdeen should be "the hub" for drilling. "The old fashioned tax system disincentivizes drilling, rather than the opposite," he warned. If they follow his recommendations, "U.K.’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!"