CBP closes San Diego immigrant center after massive drop in illegal crossings

The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) has closed a migrant processing center in San Diego following an “unprecedented drop” in illegal border crossings.

The San Diego Sector of the USBP announced Sunday on X:

"Due to the unprecedented decline in illegal crossings this year, the massive 1,000-person, San Diego Sector processing center has been dismantled."

"In 3/2025, the San Diego sector arrested 1,199 illegal aliens with an average of 38 per day. This was a decline of 186% compared to 3/2024," stated acting chief patrol agent Jeffrey Stalnaker.

The Trump administration's border policies have played a major role in the decline in illegal crossings.

Measures such as the deployment of U.S. troops to the southern border and the authorization for Border Patrol to fully enforce immigration laws were reinstated—actions that had been restricted under the Biden administration.

For its part, the White House stated: "Increased border surveillance goes hand-in-hand with the Trump Administration's efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants and criminals across the country."

The statement also confirmed that the San Diego processing center—established under the Biden administration—had been closed following a more than 96% decrease in illegal crossings in the sector.