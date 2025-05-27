57% of voters in key districts support combating illegal immigration and human trafficking

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de mayo, 2025

A recent poll found that a high number of voters in key congressional districts back President Donald Trump's initiative to push for the hiring of tens of thousands of agents to combat illegal immigration, human smuggling and drug trafficking in the country.

The report by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, commissioned by the American Action Network (AAN), and released days ago, surveyed voters in 72 selected congressional districts about the most important issues in the Big, Beautiful Bill passed last week by the House.

Majority approval to strengthen ICE and Border Patrol

According to the poll results, 57% of these voters support "hiring nearly 40,000 additional ICE and Border Patrol agents to address illegal

immigration as well as drug and human trafficking."

The poll also noted that 68% agree with "providing funding and equipment for the U.S. Military to disrupt illegal drug supply chains and other forms of illicit trafficking in order to support U.S. law enforcement in their fight against drug cartels."

A Breitbart News story quotes Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson on how Trump's bill would secure the border and decrease illegal immigration.

President Trump's Big and Beautiful Act.

"President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will secure the border permanently and facilitate big, beautiful deportations. This is about undoing the invasion of illegal aliens, drugs, and criminals ushered in under Biden and ensuring our border patrol and ICE agents have everything they need to do their job," Hinson told the media outlet.

The Iowa politician and journalist also noted that the bill would establish a series of fees for asylum seekers and thus deter those trying to enter the country illegally.

Fees to curb illegal immigration and asylum applications

There will be a $1,000 asylum application fee that will be the first in U.S. history, another of the same amount for people who have obtained permission to enter the country and one of $3,500 for sponsors of unaccompanied children.

Similarly, a $5,000 fee for sponsors of unaccompanied children who do not appear in court and other smaller fees, such as $550 for work permits and $400 for filing a diversity immigrant visa application, are also included.

Annual fees have also been contemplated for people who have pending asylum applications; for extensions granted in immigration court; to appeal an immigration judge's decision; and for applications for suspension of deportation, among others, per the report.

There will also be a $5,000 fee for people ordered deported in absentia.

Hinson added that they were expanding immigration fees and noted that "while Democrats wanted to incentivize illegals to come here with taxpayer-funded benefits, we’re flipping the script to disincentivize illegal immigration and build upon President Trump’s work to shut down the border."

Other poll results The poll also measured that 68% of voters surveyed favor "strengthening Medicaid eligibility integrity, which would require states to better screen enrollees and to immediately end coverage of people who are ineligible, saving the American taxpayers over 100 billion dollars over the next 10 years."



Also 63% approve of "ending the federal income tax on tips" and 59% favor "ending federal income tax on overtime pay."



61% support the idea of "extending the tax cuts for individuals that President Trump signed in his first term, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. This would save the average American taxpayer up to 2,800 dollars per year."

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates surveyed 1,200 registered voters in 72 congressional districts from May 6-8, and the survey's margin of error is 2.83%.