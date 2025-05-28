Trump assures that Canada could get the Golden Dome for free if it joins the United States

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump assured that Canada has two options regarding the Golden Dome: pay $61 billion or become the 51st state and have it for free. The president expressed himself on social media about his initiative to build a missile defense shield similar to Israel's. He used the occasion to insist that Canada become part of the United States.

The project will cost $175 billion and, in Trump's own words, will be the "best system ever built." It is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!" the president wrote.

The first Golden Dome budget item will be $25 billion, which will be allocated as part of the "One Big, Beautifil Bill." As for state collaboration, Trump noted that Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Indiana would be part of the bill.

"It should be fully operational before the end of my term. So we'll have it done in about three years. Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space. And we will have the best system ever built. As you know, we helped Israel with theirs and it was very successful. And now we have technology that's even far advanced from that," the president said on the day of the announcement.

As for the Trump administration's insistence on bringing Canada on board, President Trump recently hosted Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office. The Canadian prime minister, who won a full term in the elections at the end of April, dismissed the idea out of hand: "There are places that will never be for sale."