Leavitt assures dignified transfer for US servicemen killed in Kuwait Iranian drone strike
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, assured on Wednesday that the six U.S. servicemen killed in an attack with Iranian drones in Kuwait will receive a dignified transfer to the United States. She also noted that President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the ceremony.
During the press conference, Leavitt explained that the president plans to be present "to stand in grief alongside their families," alluding to the solemn act that traditionally takes place when service members' remains return to the country.
The bodies will be transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where such military ceremonies are held.
Identification of the fallen
The Pentagon has already publicly identified four of the six dead military members: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, of Des Moines, Iowa.
Two other service members were killed in the same attack; however, their identities have not yet been publicly released.
Deployed in operational support
Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve, also noted that the institution pays tribute to its "fallen heroes" and stressed that they served "bravely and selflessly in defense of our nation."