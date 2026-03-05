The performative martyrdom of DEI nobility: how Mamdani's stylist turned a ten-thousand-dollar flight into a revolutionary feat

5 de marzo, 2026

A few days ago, the Mamdani family stylist and former Vogue editor boarded a flight bound for Milan. In the first-class cabin, five of the six passengers were middle-aged white men. The sixth was her: "a black woman in her 30s who often travels in that cabin," as she defined herself, modestly? The attendant on the flight gave her what she described as poor service and subjected her to "persistent micro-aggression" the nature of which she never specified. Faced with such an outrage, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson took the only possible decision: I "downgraded myself," in her words, to business class and post it on social media.

She didn't ask for a different assistant, she didn't file a complaint on the spot, she didn't seek a discreet solution, because discreet doesn't trade in the digital outrage economy. What she did was exactly what a member of the new DEI nobility does when one feels the world is not treating them with the reverence they deserve: she turned her personal tantrum into a political statement, her whim into martyrdom and her seat change into an act of resistance.

And boy, did it pay off! The pilot went down to business class to apologize. So did the purser. But none of that was enough, because the goal was never to solve the problem but to star in it; because as every influencer knows, no audience, no paradise.

Herein lies the transactional mechanism of performative martyrdom. Gabriella gave up her first-class seat (for a couple of hours, let's not ask her to immolate either!) for an equally luxurious seat and in exchange received virtue points, validation from her followers, media coverage and, above all, a positioning within the cultural progressiveness that moves her up several notches. Karefa-Johnson lost nothing; she gained everything. That is the secret of performative martyrdom: it is succulently profitable.

"Outrage is a product that, at the moment, pays well."

Karefa-Johnson's case illuminates a contradiction: this woman worked for Vogue, a magazine whose raison d'être is the aspirational sale of privilege, which promotes three-thousand-euro handbags and two-thousand-dollar creams and whose business model depends on sacralizing luxury. She designed international covers for the most powerful people, among them Kamala Harris. She chose the attire of New York's socialist mayor and his wife for the inauguration. She regularly flies first class on transatlantic flights. And at the same time, she presents herself as a victim of an oppressive system that prevents her from.... What exactly? To enjoy her ten thousand dollar seat in peace?

The paradox doesn't seem to faze her at all. When she left Vogue in 2023 (after joining the chorus of pro-Palestinian Judeophobes, calling the Israel Defense Forces a "terrorist organization" and comparing the Jewish state to an "apartheid state"), she described her departure as the result of working in a place where "vitriolic white supremacy goes unchecked is untenable." The white supremacy of the magazine that hired her, gave her covers, made her a public figure and provided the platform from which she launched all her proclamations? The same one that gave her access to a life in which a ten-thousand-dollar flight is routine, not an unimaginable luxury? Strange supremacy.

For therein lies the classist dimension that the DEI discourse studiously avoids mentioning. If Karefa-Johnson had wanted to make a gesture of genuine solidarity with ordinary people who suffer mistreatment on transit systems, she would have traveled from the start in row 51C, next to the bathroom. That's how the vast majority of passengers travel. But she didn't want to downgrade herself so, so, so low... and instead managed to sell her whim as activism.

But there is something more serious in the debate surrounding this incident: what Karefa-Johnson did is not just victimizing, but racist. Discriminating against whites, to be precise. She attributed mistreatment (the actual existence of which she never proved) directly to the racial composition of her peers. Five white men are for her a most serious, intolerable and hostile affront. Let's think if the case had been the other way around, let's imagine a white passenger posting on social media that they changed cabins because they were surrounded by black people. That person's career and civilian life would be over in moments and rightly so. But when the direction of bias is reversed, the same reasoning becomes celebrated viral content. That asymmetry is exactly the kind of double standard that, paradoxically, poisons any serious conversation about equality.

Let's compare to those who actually built equal rights. Karefa-Johnson has borrowed the vocabulary of those struggles for a racist and supremacist post. When changing cabins on an airplane is narrated with the same language used by those who risked their lives to defend their rights, a trivialization is committed that is not innocent: it is an affront to those who paid with blood what she spends on frivolity and resentment.

There is one last element that deserves attention: Karefa-Johnson's career is that of a professional who uses activism as a tool for advancement within the elite circles that control fashion. Dressing Mamdani's wife is high-level personal marketing just like quitting Vogue with an anti-Israel diatribe. Outrage is a product that, at the moment, pays well.

What is more revealing is the conviction that belonging to an identity category grants carte blanche to interpret any everyday interaction as irrefutable proof of systemic discrimination. Because the story matters more than the facts, and the story that has been constructed needs constant villains to survive; it needs them, because without them the whole edifice collapses.

The saddest thing is that Karefa-Johnson is not going to pay any price for this. There will be no professional consequences, no brand boycott, no investigation or complaints about their blatant act of discrimination against 5 people and defamation against a worker who is sure to lose his job. Because in the bubble that Karefa-Johnson inhabits, accusation is enough and collateral damage on working people is simply the cost of going viral.

A system that works by turning the credential of oppression into privilege is not respectable. And until that changes, the applause Karefa-Johnson received for her performative martyrdom will remain the real problem.