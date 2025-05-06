Donald Trump meets with Mark Carney at the White House

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de mayo, 2025

The meeting between Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney began with smiles and a handshake, following the cooling of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Donald Trump announced Tuesday during the meeting that he would "love" to reach a new trade agreement with Canada.

When asked if he would like Canada to be the first country to sign a trade deal with Washington, Trump replied, "I would love to." "We have some tough issues to discuss," he added.

'Canada is not for sale'

In the Oval Office, Trump insisted it would be a "wonderful marriage" if Canada agreed to his repeated calls to become the 51st state of the United States.

Carney quickly dismissed Trump's idea, saying, "There are places that will never be for sale."

Donald Trump: the idea is not to 'hurt other countries' in terms of trade

"We don't have to sign deals. We could sign 25 deals right now" in terms of trade, Trump said from the Oval Office during a bilateral meeting with Mark Carney.

"We're going to put down the price that people are going to have to pay to shop in the United States," he said.

However, the president said the goal was not to "hurt other countries" and that during negotiations on the agreement the US will set a "low figure."

"We're simply going to [say] a figure and say this is what you're going to pay to shop. And it's going to be a very fair figure. It's going to be a low figure. We don't want to hurt countries. We want to help countries. We want to be friendly to countries."

A reporter asked Trump if the Canadian leader could do anything to change Trump's mind on tariffs during the course of the day's meetings.

"No," Trump replied. "That's the way it is."

Trump goes after Obama and Newsom

During the meeting, Donald Trump did not miss an opportunity to criticize Barack Obama and Gavin Newsom.

The president criticized Obama's effort to build the presidential library in Chicago, calling it a "disaster." Trump blamed the construction failure on DEI policies, saying they have woke people and massive cost overruns.

"The work is at a standstill. I don't know, it's a mess," Trump added.

The president also lashed out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticizing the cost of the high-speed rail project in California.

"I've seen a lot of stupid people build a lot of stupid things, but this is the worst cost overrun I've ever seen."

Trump added that he "always liked Gavin" and "had a good relationship with him," then doubled down on his criticism of the train project and said the federal government will not pay for it.

Trump assures that Yemen's Houthis "surrendered" and that the US will stop the bombings

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the Houthis in Yemen "surrendered" and promised that the bombing in that country will stop "with immediate effect."

"The Houthis announced that they no longer want to fight. They simply don't want to fight. And we will honor that. We will stop the bombing, and they have surrendered," Trump told the media from the Oval Office.

"We're going to take them at their word: They said they're not going to bomb any more ships, and that's the purpose of what we were doing," the president added.

US doesn't need Canada's imports

Moments before Mark Carney's arrival at the White House Trump posted on Truth Social: "I'm looking forward to meeting the new prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney. I'm looking forward to working with him, but I can't figure out one simple TRUTH - Why is the US subsidizing Canada with $200 billion a year, plus giving them FREE military protection, and many other things?"

Trump said the US didn't need some imports from Canada, such as their cars or energy. "They, instead, need EVERYTHING from us," Trump posted. "The prime minister will be here shortly and that will most likely be my only question of importance."