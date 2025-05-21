What is the 'Golden Dome': A shield inspired by Israel's anti-missile system

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de mayo, 2025

Protecting the country and Americans from global weapons threats became one of the key points of Donald Trump's agenda during the election campaign. He was reiterative in this regard. Once his return to the White House was ratified, the president continued with his message and, in an attempt to make good on his promise, announced the construction of a cutting-edge defense system, dubbed the Golden Dome, projected to be operational by 2028.

"It should be fully operational before the end of my term. So we'll have it done in about three years. Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles, even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space. And we will have the best system ever built," Trump said during the presentation of the Golden Dome.

To carry out its work, the Trump Administration will disburse around $175 billion spread over various tranches. The initial portion, corresponding to a mega-bill to be pushed by the president, will be $25 billion. Importantly, the project will be supported by Canada.

During the announcement - made from the Oval Office -, Trump was accompanied by the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and the person who will be in charge of the direction of the project, the current vice chief of Space Operations of the Space Force, Michael Guetlein, among others.

What was not revealed was the specific design of 'this armor', although Hegseth did mention certain resources it will have, for example, "sensors and space interceptors." With that unknown present, it remains, for the moment, to imagine what it will look like. Although the anti-missile model that Israel has called Iron Dome, could be used as a reference, which the United States "helped" to create and to make "successful." Although Trump showed his most superlative side and said that his will be "the best system ever built."

Here's how Israel's 'Iron Dome' works

The Iron Dome has proven to be effective and efficient, and more so in recent years. After the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israelis on October 7, 2023 and started a conflict that still continues today, Israel has had to use its resource to defend itself from missiles launched against its territory from the other side of the border. Also from air strikes with rockets perpetrated by the terrorist group Hezbollah and even by Iran, as it happened a few months ago.

Specifically, the use of the Iron Dome consists of four steps. First, it detects short-range missiles launched from a maximum distance of about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

That detection is executed by a radar, which warns of the position from which the missile has been launched and the area it is headed for impact. "The radar detects the launch of a rocket and transmits information about its trajectory to the control center, which calculates the predicted point of impact. If this location warrants an intercept, a missile is fired to intercept the rocket. The payload of the interceptor missile explodes near the rocket, at a location that is not expected to cause injury," explained the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in statements collected by CNN.

Finally, the Iron Dome - which became operational in 2011 - intercepts them, releasing a warhead that fragments and impacts enemy missiles.