Shield of the Americas Summit: the historic meeting reinforcing the Donroe Doctrine

4 de marzo, 2026

This weekend, the historic 'Shield of the Americas' Summit will be held in Miami as part of this Administration's strategy to reinforce U.S. leadership in the Western Hemisphere. On Saturday, March 7, President Donald Trump will meet in Miami, Florida, with heads of state from 12 nations across the hemisphere.

The purpose of this historic coalition, driven under the 'Donroe Doctrine,' is to advance freedom, security, and prosperity across the region. The President has emphasized the need to limit the influence of adversarial foreign powers, such as China, Russia, and Iran, in Latin America, while fostering regional cooperation on issues including security, migration, and the fight against drug trafficking. This summit is presented as a major step toward strengthening the ties between U.S. allies throughout the Americas.

Anna Kelly, White House Deputy Press Secretary, stated the following regarding the summit:

“After years of neglect, President Trump established the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and his efforts have been a tremendous success. Our southern border is secure, Latin American countries are working with us to defeat the cartels, and illegitimate dictator Nicolas Maduro is facing justice for his crimes in the Southern District of New York – ushering in historic economic cooperation with Venezuela. The President has successfully strengthened our relationships in our own backyard to make the entire region safer and more stable, and this weekend’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ Summit will encapsulate all of his work to Make America, and our partners, Strong Again.”

The leaders attending the historic summit are:

Javier Milei, President of Argentina.

Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of Bolivia

José Antonio Kast, President-elect of the Republic of Chile

Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of Costa Rica

Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of Dominican Republic

Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín, President of Ecuador

Nayib Bukele Ortez, President of El Salvador

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana

Nasry "Tito" Asfura, President of Honduras

José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of Panama

Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

A White House official confirmed to our outlet that President Trump and each delegation will sign the flagship Doral Charter, which affirms 'the right of the peoples of our Hemisphere to chart their own destiny free from interference' while also highlighting the importance of democratic principles and private enterprise. The Administration intends for this historic coalition of neighboring nations to collaborate on strategies to combat criminal and narcoterrorist gangs and cartels and stop illegal and mass migration.

President Trump will also be accompanied by several members of his cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson.

The 'Shield of the Americas Summit' represents a major milestone for the Donroe Doctrine. This historic event marks the beginning of a long-term cooperative relationship among the Americas’ allies, aimed at confronting threats to the West and freedom, while strengthening lasting ties in trade, crime prevention, and counter-narcotics efforts.