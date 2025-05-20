Trump maintains confidence in White House medical team despite Biden's cancer case

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump is standing by his endorsement of the White House medical team, even though they may have overlooked former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer while he was in office.

During a press conference Monday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump maintains complete confidence in his medical team, even though doctors who treated Joe Biden failed to detect his prostate cancer early, a disease that often develops over several years and raises questions about the effectiveness of previous medical checkups.

Trump "in very good shape" and with full medical support

In response to a direct question from journalist Peter Doocy about whether Trump feared for the quality of the presidential medical system in the wake of Biden's case, Leavitt was blunt: "Not as far as President Trump is concerned. The White House physician we have here is phenomenal." She added that the president recently underwent a physical exam and got "perfect" results, reaffirming that he is in excellent health. "He is in very good shape." She also highlighted the president's energy during a recent trip to the Middle East, stressing that after the grueling itinerary, Trump went straight back to work from the Oval Office. "He doesn't stop. He doesn't quit," she said.

Message of support following Biden's cancer announcement.

According to a statement from Biden's team, the president was evaluated after presenting with urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was detected that turned out to be aggressive cancer, with a Gleason score of 9 and bone metastasis. Despite the severity, the medical team noted that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, offering a more favorable outlook for treatment.

Trump reacted publicly by expressing sympathy for Biden and his family, but also questioned how it was possible that doctors did not detect the advanced prostate cancer until after he left office. In addition, he accused the former White House medical staff of "not telling the facts."