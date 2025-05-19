"Melania and I are saddened": Trump wishes Biden a speedy recovery after learning of cancer diagnosis

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump reacted with amessage of solidarity after learning of the diagnosis of advanced prostate cancerwith bone metastasis that affects former Democratic President Joe Biden, who was his opponent during the 2020 election and last election campaign until his official withdrawal of candidacy.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," President Trump said.

The gesture contrasts with the usual confrontational tone between the two. Trump, like other Republican leaders, did not comment further or add to the cover-up theories spread by some conservative commentators on social media.