Vivek Ramaswamy was left as the presumptive Republican nominee for Ohio governor

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de mayo, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy has a clear path to the Republican nomination for governor of Ohio in 2026. After receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump and the local Republican Party, the last barrier was Attorney General Dave Yost's candidacy. However, Yost announced he would drop his candidacy, thus paving the way for the author of "Woke, Inc."

Yost, who spent eight years as state auditor and has served as attorney general since 2019, initially announced his intentions in January, even before his rival. However, he fell behind Ramaswamy in all the polls conducted so far, which would hardly improve with the backing of the president and the GOP itself.

He announced that he would step aside and concentrate his efforts on Ramaswamy's 2026 victory. "I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important," Yost wrote in a letter to supporters.

"This is a time to protect Ohio, not a time for a family squabble. I've spoken at length with many people whose advice and wisdom I respect, and haven't come to this decision quickly or easily," the Republican added.

For his part, Ramaswamy congratulated Yost for his campaign and service to the state: "Congratulations to Dave on running a thoughtful campaign. He has served Ohio with great dedication, and I am confident he will continue to play an important role in shaping the future of our state and our nation."

Ramaswamy is seeking to replace current Governor Mike DeWine, who will serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. Ten Republican governors will be ineligible for re-election in 2026. They include Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kay Ivey of Alabama and Bill Lee of Tennessee.

The 39-year-old businessman has led in all polls, regardless of the eventual Democratic nominee. Indeed, according to a Bowling Green State University/ You Gov, he would defeat Tim Ryan and Amy Acton. However, the decision of former Senator Sherrod Brown, potentially the most competitive Democratic candidate in this election, remains unknown.