Ohio Republican Party unites behind Ramaswamy ahead of 2026 election
The local GOP announcement aims to allay doubts about a competitive primary. From the campaign of incumbent Attorney General David Yost, they noted that the candidate "will take a few days to consult with key supporters on the path forward."
The Ohio Republican Party officially endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026. After receiving the endorsement of President Donald Trump and other high-profile figures, the Buckeye State GOP rallied behind the businessman, clearing up any doubts about a potential competitive primary.
The author of 'Woke. Inc' celebrated the endorsement on his X account, where he remarked on the need for a resounding victory in 2026.
"Grateful to receive the endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party by a historic 60-3 margin. We’re laser-focused on growing our Republican voter base & delivering a decisive victory in ‘26. This isn’t about left vs. right. It’s up vs. down. We’ll work hard to earn every last vote," he wrote.
">
Grateful to receive the endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party by a historic 60-3 margin. We’re laser focused on growing our Republican voter base & delivering a decisive victory in ‘26. This isn’t about left vs. right. It’s up vs. down. We’ll work hard to earn every last vote. https://t.co/SYvG7TqfXj— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 9, 2025
Although incumbent Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is still in the race, the early endorsement from the local GOP opens the door for a virtually clear-cut primary.
"The endorsement, approved by a supermajority of the Ohio GOP’s State Central Committee, came despite lobbying by Ramaswamy’s main primary opponent, Attorney General Dave Yost, and a last-minute hint by Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel that he might consider joining the race," reported the Cleveland.com media outlet.
In this context, Yost's campaign manager, Emily Hottinger, issued a statement congratulating Ramaswamy and announcing that the current attorney general "will take a few days to consult with key supporters on the path forward."
Vivek Ramaswamy's candidacy
After being announced to integrate the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he opted to take another path and focus on his political career. He officially entered the gubernatorial race last Feb. 14 at a campaign event in Cincinnati.
"President Trump is reviving our conviction in America. We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio, and that is why today I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind," he said at his kickoff event.
"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where patriots across America actually flock to instead of Florida and Texas. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America," he added.
Ramaswamy aims to replace the current governor, Mike DeWine, who will serve the maximum of two consecutive terms. In all, there are 10 Republican governors who will be ineligible for re-election in 2026. They also include Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Bill Lee of Tennessee.