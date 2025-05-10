Ohio Republican Party unites behind Ramaswamy ahead of 2026 election

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de mayo, 2025

The Ohio Republican Party officially endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026. After receiving the endorsement of President Donald Trump and other high-profile figures, the Buckeye State GOP rallied behind the businessman, clearing up any doubts about a potential competitive primary.

The author of 'Woke. Inc' celebrated the endorsement on his X account, where he remarked on the need for a resounding victory in 2026.

"Grateful to receive the endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party by a historic 60-3 margin. We’re laser-focused on growing our Republican voter base & delivering a decisive victory in ‘26. This isn’t about left vs. right. It’s up vs. down. We’ll work hard to earn every last vote," he wrote.

Although incumbent Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is still in the race, the early endorsement from the local GOP opens the door for a virtually clear-cut primary.

"The endorsement, approved by a supermajority of the Ohio GOP’s State Central Committee, came despite lobbying by Ramaswamy’s main primary opponent, Attorney General Dave Yost, and a last-minute hint by Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel that he might consider joining the race," reported the Cleveland.com media outlet.

In this context, Yost's campaign manager, Emily Hottinger, issued a statement congratulating Ramaswamy and announcing that the current attorney general "will take a few days to consult with key supporters on the path forward."