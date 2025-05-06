Despite being the Republican with the best chance of defeating Jon Ossoff in Georgia, Brian Kemp announced he will not run for Senate in 2026

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de mayo, 2025

Brian Kemp decided he will not run for Senate in 2026. Despite initial speculation and having shown interest in a recent run, the governor of Georgia announced that he will not compete for the seat currently held by Jon Ossoff (D-GA). According to polls, the governor was the Republican with the best chance of defeating Ossoff.

Kemp, who will finish his second term in November 2027, already had the backing of Tim Scott (R-SC), current chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), whose job is to get more Republicans into the Senate in the November elections and protect current members.

The Republican made the decision public on his X account, where he pledged to work with President Donald Trump and the Senate Republican leadership to succeed in defeating Ossoff in November 2026.

"Over the last few weeks, I have had many conversations with friends, supporters, and leaders across the country who encouraged me to run for the US Senate in 2026. I greatly appreciate their support and prayers for our family. After those discussions, I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family," Governor Kemp said.

"I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first," he added.

Polls marked Kemp as the strongest Republican against the Democratic incumbent, even as the only one to beat him in the polls.

According to a mid-January WPA Intelligence/Club for Growth poll, Kemp is the only Republican ahead of Ossoff. Indeed, while the governor could defeat him by six percentage points, the other potential Republican candidates ranked behind the Democratic senator.

Here's how other potential Republican candidates reacted to Kemp's announcement

With the governor out of the race, the door is open to a competitive first within the Republican Party. Among the interested Republicans are Mike Collins, Brad Raffensberger, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rich McCormick, John King, Tyler Harper and Buddy Carter.

Some of them reacted to Kemp's announcement, highlighting his stewardship over the past nearly seven years. "I am proud to stand with Gov. Kemp in his decision and we look forward to see what he does next. Georgia is a better place for families and business because of the work of Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp," Raffensberger, the current local secretary of state, said.

King, who has served as Insurance Commissioner since 2019, wrote something similar. "Governor Kemp is the best governor in America and Georgia is better off because of his service. Personally, I’m proud to call him a close friend and will always be grateful for his leadership."

While insisting that Governor Kemp was the best candidate, Congressman Collins went a bit further and was openly interested in a run.

"I have said publicly and privately, I thought the governor would be a phenomenal contrast to Jon Ossoff, who is out of touch with average, hardworking Georgians. Like many, I spoke with the Governor to urge him to run. Georgia needs leadership that matches the values of our state. I’m disappointed that my efforts to persuade the governor were not successful, and I wish he and his family the best in whatever the Lord has in store for them," the congressman wrote on his X account.

"Republicans can absolutely win this Senate seat in Georgia, and I encourage all interested parties to fully commit and invest in the number one pick up opportunity in the country. I will speak to President Trump and his team and do whatever is necessary to ensure he has another vote in the Senate for the America First agenda," he added.