Trump will sign an executive order to slash the price of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de mayo, 2025

U.S. president Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will sign a sweeping executive order whose function will be to drastically reduce the price of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals by up to 80 percent, in what several analysts have called a historic decision and what Trump referred to as one of the "most important and impactful" orders he has issued during his presidential career.

"For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the “suckers” of America, ALONE.,'" the Republican front-runner wrote on his Truth Social account.

Similarly, Trump stressed that both he and the Republican Party are set to take this action as they consider it correct, and reported that the signing of the order will take place this Monday morning. He also explained that the prices of prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals will increase in price in the rest of the world. "Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA! I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World."

The leader concluded his message by stressing that "Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!".

Trump had already commented that he would make a historic announcement.

Three hours before this publication on Truth Social, Trump had already commented on this same social network that he would soon be making an announcement that would surprise all and sundry. "My next TRUTH will be one of the most important and impactful I have ever issued. ENJOY!" wrote Trump.

Likewise, the Republican leader hhad mentioned something similar last week during a meeting he held at the White House with Canada's prime minister, Mark Carney. "A very, very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets, and I won’t tell you on what,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “And it’s very positive. I would tell you if it’s negative or positive. I can’t keep that. It is really, really positive. And that announcement will be made either Thursday or Friday or Monday before we leave. But it will be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject. Very important subject," Trump detailed during that on-camera meeting.