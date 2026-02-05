Trump backs DA Clay Fuller to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia seat

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his official endorsement of Clay Fuller in the special election to fill the vacant seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which previously belonged to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. In a post on Truth Social, Trump formally expressed his support for the district attorney and Air National Guard officer, praising both her credentials and her alignment with his political agenda.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote.

The Republican leader added in his release that Fuller has been able to solidify significant support within Republican circles across the state. "He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!" the president said.

Republican front-runner

Republican leaders are closing ranks around Fuller as they look to defeat the predicted Democratic front-runner, Shawn Harris, and help the GOP retain its narrow majority in the House. Georgia voters will go to the polls on March 10 to cast their ballots in the special election. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will be held on April 7. All candidates will appear on the same ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

Fuller is one of 21 candidates vying to succeed Greene, who as surprisingly as controversially left Congress early, following a bitter dispute with Trump that resulted in both social media posts and sharp statements in different media.

Previously, Fuller finished fourth in the 2020 Republican primary that Greene won en route to her first term. According to his campaign platform, Fuller's policy priorities closely mirror Trump's domestic agenda, including calls for mass deportations and a commitment to "use his legal skills to fight back against the radical left."