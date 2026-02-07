Zelensky affirms that US wants war in Ukraine to end by June

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de febrero, 2026

Washington wants the war between Ukraine and Russia be concluded by June and has raised hosting new talks between the two sides next week, per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said the U.S. "proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams – Ukraine and Russia – meet in the United States of America, probably in Miami, in a week," according to statements that remained embargoed until Saturday morning. Zelensky added that the United States wants the war to end "before this summer," specifying that "the Americans say that they want to do everything by June."

The Trump administration has been pressing both Moscow and Kiev to end a conflict that is now approaching four years old, after recently mediating a meeting between the two delegations in Abu Dhabi. However, no agreement has yet been reached on the sensitive territorial issue.

Ukraine will not accept a deal that affects its sovereignty

Russia, which controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory, is demanding to obtain full control of the eastern Donetsk region as part of an eventual peace deal. Ukraine has maintained that it will not sign any agreement that does not prevent Russia from re-invading.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly expressed frustration over what he considers disproportionate demands toward Kiev compared to those directed at the Kremlin. In his statements published Saturday, Zelensky assured that he will not accept Washington and Moscow reaching deals behind Ukraine's back, especially if they affect its sovereignty.

He also noted that the two sides have still failed to reach a "common understanding" on the control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russia since 2022.

Russia launched "massive attack" on Ukraine's power grid

A "massive attack" by Russian forces against Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused power outages across the country, the state-owned power grid operator reported Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities are accusing Russia of intentionally attacking energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts that have left hundreds of thousands of people without power and heating in the middle of winter, with temperatures well below freezing.

"Russia is carrying out another massive attack on Ukrainian power grid facilities," operator Ukrenergo said Saturday in a statement posted on messaging platform Telegram.

"Due to the damage caused by the enemy, emergency outages have been applied in most regions," it assured.

The Polish military announced that it had deployed aircraft to protect its airspace, as is usually the case in the event of Russian bombing in western Ukraine.