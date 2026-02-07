Consumer Reports names Tesla Model Y best electric vehicle for 2026

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 7 de febrero, 2026

Consumer Reports named the Tesla Model Y the best electric vehicle for the year 2026.

The latest Model Y took the top spot in Consumer Reports’ new 2026 Top Picks list.

"The Model Y combines a practical yet sleek hatchback design, a long driving range, sports-car-level performance, and access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network. Refreshed for 2026, the latest Model Y has gained numerous updates. It features a more compliant ride, acoustic glass for a quieter cabin, upgraded interiors, and—in the midlevel Premium trim and above—an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers," the publication wrote.

"Like last year’s version, the revised Y still benefits from thrilling acceleration, sharp handling, comfortable front seats, and wonderfully unobstructed forward views. Most significantly, its reliability continues to improve, making it more enticing than ever," they also wrote.

When the Model Y was first unveiled in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that it would have the "functionality of an SUV, but it will ride like a sports car."

The model is currently available in several trims: Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive, Rear-Wheel Drive Premium, All-Wheel Drive Premium and Performance All-Wheel Drive.

