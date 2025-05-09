Trump fired the librarian of Congress via email

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden Thursday in an email sent by Deputy Presidential Personnel Director Trent Morse. "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service," detailed the email sent to Hayden, who was nominated to the position in 2016by then-Democratic President Barack Obama, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate a year later.

The Republican leader's decision was criticized by House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who explained that it was a "disgrace" the "unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock".

Criticism from Democrats

New York Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle, who is the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, also called Hayden's firing an "ignorant decision"that "will hurt America's libraries, our economic interests tied to copyright and service to the American people by putting congressional support at risk. His decision is a complete disgrace.". Similarly, New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich claimed in a statement, "While President Trump wants to ban books and tell Americans what to read – or not to read at all, Dr. Hayden has devoted her career to making reading and the pursuit of knowledge available to everyone."

The U.S. president's decision is part of his massive cuts plan, whose main purpose is to reduce spending through massive layoffs and programs deemed wasteful. While many Democratic figures alluded to the fact that Hayden was thefirst woman and first African-American person to attain this position, several politicians and opinionators stressed that pointing out this fact represented folly, Trump being a president who during his two presidencies has nominated people from social minorities to positions of enormous importance.