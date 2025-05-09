Trump eliminates nearly 750 jobs from DEI programs, generates more than $2 billion in savings

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de mayo, 2025

In just over 100 days in office, the Trump administration has managed to noticeably cut diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs implemented by former President Joe Biden. According to the White House, in these first months in office, about 750 federal employees linked to the DEI programs were laid off or placed on furlough, generating an estimated savings of $2.33 billion for U.S. taxpayers.

According to the White House, the vast majority of the cuts were made at key agencies such as the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the Department of Education, and the Department of Labor, where 256 positions linked to DEI were cut, achieving a combined savings of more than $1.3 billion.

"President Trump ordered the end of radical and racist DEI propaganda in government, and the administration is swiftly enacting the president's order," Alex Pfeiffer, deputy White House communications director, told Fox News Digital. "Common sense has returned to government."

In addition to the staff cuts, the Trump administration eliminated hundreds of million-dollar grants earmarked for what it described as ideological trainings, racially targeted programs, and various grants to progressive activist groups.

The report shared by the White House exposed striking cases, such as the State Department, which under Biden had approved a $5 million grant for trans and intersex organizations.

In another case, the Agriculture Department had approved trainings on "microaggressions" and "identifying and preventing racism in your marketing." The Trump Administration cancelled four years of these trainings, allowing a savings of $1.7 million.

Funding was also revealed for hard-to-understand activities such as "DEI bingo cards" with phrases like "I have pronouns in my signature line" or $600,000 worth of research on menstruation in biological males.

For its part, the USDA earmarked funds for projects for "LATINX producers" and "regenerative Black female farmers," as well as more than $350 million in National Institutes of Health studies on structural racism and gender-affirming hormones in mice.