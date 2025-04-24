Federal judge blocks Trump's move to cut funding for public schools with DEI programs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de abril, 2025

A federal judge on Thursday blocked Trump Administration directives that threatened to cut federal funding for public schools with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the National Education Association and the American Civil Liberties Union, who accused the Trump Administration of violating the process and First Amendment rights of teachers.

In early April, the Department of Education ordered states to collect signatures from local school systems that certify compliance with civil rights, including the rejection of "unlawful DEI practices."

According to information picked up by AP, the lawsuit alleged that the orders were "unconstitutionally vague," an issue underscored in the ruling by Judge Landya McCafferty of the US District Court.

The judge said the order does not clarify what the department considers a DEI program. "The letter does not even define what a 'DEI program' is," McCafferty wrote.

Also, the judge indicated that the Education Department's actions could represent a violation of the teachers' freedom of speech.

In February, the department indicated to schools and colleges that they must end any practices that differentiate people based on their race, in DEI practices.

Educational institutions were warned that continuing such practices "in violation of federal law" could result in litigation with the Department of Justice, as well as the termination of federal grants and contracts.