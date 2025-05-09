Vance strikes back and responds to Biden's criticism: 'His foreign policy was a disaster'

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de mayo, 2025

Vice President JD Vance reacted to former President Joe Biden's recent comments about meeting with Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. During an interview on Fox News, Vance dismissed the criticism and called Biden's foreign policy "a total disaster."

"Under Biden’s Administration, Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine…I wish Joe Biden the best. I don't really care what he has to say about American foreign policy because so much of what he actually did was a total disaster," Vance said.

The vice president's comments came after Biden, in an interview with the BBC, described the meeting between Trump, Vance and Zelensky as "beneath America."

Washington poses new diplomatic direction

Despite Moscow initially rejecting a cease-fire, Vance expressed moderate optimism about the negotiations. "I actually think it’s progress that they’re even talking," he declared, noting that the administration is pushing forward concrete proposals for a peace agreement.

The vice president also explained that while they understand that the first Russian offer is excessive, they do not fear the process as long as there is a willingness to dialogue. However, he warned that the U.S. would withdraw if it believes the Kremlin is acting without a genuine intention to negotiate.

First trade agreement with the United Kingdom

On economic issues, Vance announced that the United Kingdom was the first country to reach a formal tariff agreement with the current administration, following the imposition of reciprocal tariffs earlier in the year. He stressed that the decision was based on the "openness" and "strong relationship" between the two nations.

"Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation," Trump wrote on his social media.

Vance also addressed the state of relations with China, which has responded with steep tariffs. While acknowledging the challenges of global trade rebalancing, he maintained that the goal is to strike deals that benefit American workers and businesses.

Rumors of succession and political projection

Regarding rumors of internal tensions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vance dismissed any rivalry and said Rubio is "probably my best friend in the administration." However, when asked about his presidential aspirations for 2028, he did not rule out a run.