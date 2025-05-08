Ukraine calls three-day truce proposed by Moscow for Victory Day a "farce"

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 8 de mayo, 2025

Fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine on Russian territory despite the Kremlin's announcement of an extraordinary three-day truce ahead of Victory Day next Friday, May 9.

Ukraine for its part has rejected this truce, which it describes as a "farce" with the sole objective of shielding security for the celebration of the holiday in Moscow. Victory Day is celebrated with a classic military parade that since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine has been characterized with a strong warlike symbolism in the face of the conflict.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, issued a statement in which he assured that Putin's "parade ceasefire" is a farce. The minister detailed that from midnight to noon this Thursday, Russia violated it 734 times, launched 63 assaults, 176 FPV drone attacks and 16 guided bombs.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian government center responsible for combating disinformation, the truce was violated on "the front line in the east and the Kharkov region."

Russia says it respects the three-day truce

The Russian military assured Thursday that it "strictly respects" the three-day cease-fire in Ukraine decreed by President Vladimir Putin, but that it was simultaneously "responding" to attacks by Ukraine, which never accepted the truce proposal.

"Despite the ceasefire announcement, Ukrainian army units have not ceased hostilities against Russian troops. The Russian army is responding in the same way to ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian army," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.