RFK Jr. passes key Senate vote, moves one step closer to confirmation

12 de febrero, 2025

The Senate voted to end debate on the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr., leaving him one step away from confirmation to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Donald Trump's nominee received the backing of all Republican senators, though no Democrats voted with the majority. He could be confirmed in the coming days.

So far, the Senate has confirmed 10 members of the president's cabinet: Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, Doug Collins, Doug Burgum, Sean Duffy, Kristi Noem, Chris Wright and Scott Turner. In addition to Kennedy, it remains to be seen what will happen to the nominations of Brooke Collins, Linda McMahon, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Howard Lutnick.

RFK Jr. received 53 yes votes and 47 no votes, despite initial doubts from Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the latter key to the vote in the Finance Committee, all ended up supporting Trump's HHS nominee.

Cassidy, a gastroenterology physician and also chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, pressed Kennedy during his hearing on his past statements about the safety of vaccines for humans.

As for McConnell, he also voted to advance Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary and ended up voting against it in the final session. The former Senate Republican majority leader recently issued a statement after it transpired that one of Kennedy's aides filed a petition to revoke approval of the polio vaccine in 2022.

"Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed — they’re dangerous. Anyone seeking the Senate’s consent to serve in the incoming Administration would do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts," noted the Kentucky senator.

As for the final vote to confirm Kennedy, it could take place by the end of the week. Because of legislative calendar issues, it is not yet clear whether it will be Thursday or Friday.

'Restore some of the trust in our health agencies'

Republican Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) gave a speech in support of Kennedy's nomination, whom he singled out for his "focus on chronic diseases that affect too many Americans and cost far too much in lives lost and dollars spent."

"Many Americans’ trust in health authorities has eroded in recent years, with the pandemic being a big factor. A lot of Americans grew frustrated with confusing and sometimes contradictory guidance from government agencies. ... I look forward to working with him on a number of issues as we restore that trust and work to make America healthy again," he concluded.