New viral fight between Congressman Diaz-Balart and President Petro of Colombia: 'He seems to be under the influence of drugs'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2025

The congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) again crossed paths on social media with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. On this occasion, the Colombian leader accused the Florida Republican of leading an international plot to destabilize his government, to which Diaz-Balart mocked him and accused him of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, or even "both."

It all started when Petro was making a speech in Bogota, Colombia's capital. At one point, he referred to an alleged plot against him. Far from being local, he assured that it was being digested abroad.

"He is the boss and what they are looking for is to use the (Colombian) Congress to overthrow the president and if that were to happen, the Colombian revolution must break out, because it is a lie of the Nazis in the United States. And I do not resign!" he said.

He reinforced this message on his X account, where he wrote the following: "The more they attack us with lies, the more the people come out to accompany me. Now with the youth of SENA. Dias Balart, do not try to overthrow the president of Colombia, because you will unleash the Colombian revolution."

"Mr. Petro is embarrassing"

It didn't take long for Diaz-Balart, who recently spoke with Karina Yapor of Voz News, to respond publicly to the Colombian president.

"Gustavo Petro seems to be once again under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both. He has reached the point where he can't even spell common names. Mr. Petro, I am including here a list of some drug rehabilitation programs for you to seek professional help with your addiction problem," the congressman said.

"Mr. Petro is a disgrace. I hope that with professional help he can combat his addiction and get better," he added.