The Trump Administration will meet this weekend with the Chinese regime to discuss the tariff war

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de mayo, 2025

The offices of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that the two officials will meet this weekend in Switzerland with their counterparts from China's regimeto discuss tariff and economic issues. The meetings, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, appear to be a crucial step toward the start of negotiationsbetween the governments of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to resolve the ongoing tariff war.

During an interview on Fox News, Bessent told journalist Laura Ingraham that"We have shared interests"with China, adding that the current tariff war "is not sustainable, especially on the Chinese side. And, you know, 145 percent [tariffs], 125 percent, is the equivalent of an embargo. We don’t want to decouple, what we want is fair trade". When asked about the issues that would be discussed during the meeting, the U.S. Treasury secretary noted, "My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal. But we’ve got to de-escalate, before we can move forward."

China's vice premier will be Xi's representative at the meeting

The statement from Bessent and Greer's offices also noted that, during their visit to Switzerland, the two officialswill also meet with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported in another statement that Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is the communist regime's top official for trade and economic affairs with the United States, will be the one to meet with the two officials of the Trump Administration.

In another statement following the official announcement of the meetings in the city of Geneva, Bessent detailed, "Economic security is national security, and President Donald J. Trump is leading the way both at home and abroad for a stronger, more prosperous America. I look forward to productive talks as we work towards rebalancing the international economic system towards better serving the interests of the United States."

For his part, Greer also noted that, "At President Trump’s direction, I am negotiating with countries to rebalance our trade relations to achieve reciprocity, open new markets, and protect America’s economic and national security I look forward to having productive meetings with some of my counterparts as well as visiting with my team in Geneva who all work diligently to advance U.S. interests on a range of multilateral issues."

Following the announcement of the meetings, Wall Street showed green numbers lafter opening lower, stock futures rose sharply during the market close.