Miracle at the Meazza: Inter qualifies for the Champions League final after defeating Barça in a legendary semi-final

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de mayo, 2025

History, in essence, is a succession of events that repeat themselves cyclically, as if God chose how and when the different exploits of the world will unfold perfectly, consistently and implausibly. That is why, fifteen years after the historic victory of Inter Milan José Mourinho over the Barça of Pep, Messi, Iniesta, Xavi and company at Camp Nou, today, once again, led by an underrated Simone Inzaghi, have achieved a miraculous feat, dismissing in over time and by 4-3 Barecelona led by Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Flick.

After a sumptuous first leg (3-3), few imagined that the second leg could be better, surpassing it in drama and tension. Because soccer, when it brings out its best, is the best spectacle on the planet by far.

Inter Milan, which was hit by injuries and poor results in Serie A, had the last bullet to successfully end a great soccer season in these semifinals. But in front of them was the dreaded Barça of Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha; perhaps the three top candidates for the Ballon d'Or until this matchday.

To make matters worse, Lautaro Martinez, Nerazzurri star and captain, had been substituted at halftime of the first leg, giving way to Iranian Mehdi Taremi. Against all odds, when it seemed that “Il Capitano” would not start, the Italian media confirmed it: the bull from Bahia Blanca would play as a starter, leading a team with a tremendous defensive structure, dynamism and offensive deployment.

In front of them, Barça, who came sweet and aiming for the triple crown, suffered the loss of Balde and Koundé, recovering only Lewandowski for the final minutes of the tie.

The "neroazzurra" flurry

Inter, taking a more aggressive stance than in the first leg, decided to look for Yamal and Pedri, overpowering them and forcing them to play more with their backs to the ball than facing the goal, provoking a less vertiginous pace and a lower quality possession for the Culés. It was, in fact, the neroazzurra side that imposed the conditions, throwing back their wingers - Dumfries and Dimarco - and taking advantage of the direct play of their spears - Lautaro and Thuram - who dominated in those first 25'.

Inter's pressure was so good that they scored. Dimarco, who had been outclassed in the first leg, made his mark in front of his fans with a high recovery and a '10' pass to Dumfries, who only had to put it to Lautaro Martinez to score the first goal of the match.

¡GOL DEL TORO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ!



El campeón del mundo puso el 1-0 del Inter ante el Barcelona y, por ahora, le está dando el paso a la final a los italianos...



▶️ Más 🏆 #ChampionsLeague en #DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/mhvtfTAjjC — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 6, 2025

Martinez, who had made a miraculous recovery transforming a 10-14 matchday muscle injury into just five days, was to have a few more words in the match.

While Barça grew through Yamal and Pedri, provoking resistance from Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi and Bastoni, Inter managed to counterattack and make the Culé defense tremble in every attack. Hakan, Barella and Mkhitaryan, the three Inter midfielders, had their chances to score, and Thuram, the second striker, was always on the edge in his personal duel with Iñigo Martinez.

But once again, Lautaro Martinez was left in scoring position. A ball that went long in the duel with Cubarsi, the young central defender, went to the cross, taking the Argentine's ankle before grazing the ball. The VAR called the referee, who awarded the penalty to the home side.

The Meazza, bursting with excitement, roared as Hakan, one of Europe's most effective penalty takers, beat Szczęsny with a solid cross-shot.

Culé's comeback, from heaven to hell in moments

But even though Inter dominated and deserved to go into halftime with a two-goal lead, Flick's Barça once again showed why they came into May fighting on all fronts and considered by many to be the best team on the planet.

As if the goals against did not weigh on them, Barcelona came out to display all their soccer, stifling an Inter team that tried to play impotently against the superiority of the Pedri-de Jong tandem, who took control of the second half.

Yamal, only a little less brilliant than the first leg, continued to unbalance and generate chances for his team, becoming indecipherable for Carlos Augusto and a headache for Bastoni, who had to endure, harass and scrape him for 120', coming out victorious in most of the duels against the young Spanish winger. Few defenders can say the same after facing such a prodigy.

Barça, so much so that they eventually managed to subdue. Through Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia, the full-backs who deputized for Balde and Kounde, the Culés scored and made an almost mute Meazza shudder.

Afterwards, the same Martin, who struggled in his duel with Dumfries but was an attacking light for Barça in the second half, put in a lovely cross for Dani Olmo's header, who headed home for 2-2. Barça were on the verge of another great comeback, as was usual in their season.

After the 2-2 score, Inter had no choice but to rely on the substitution of half of the starting line-up: Lautaro, Hakan, Bisseck, Dimarco and Mkhitaryan. Although the substitutes were fresher, they still failed to make an impact on the match's development.

Before coming on as a substitute, Mkhitaryan almost committed a penalty against Yamal, a foul inches away from the white line. The play ended with a laboratory action that miraculously did not end up entering the goal defended by the immense Sommer, who had already made two miraculous saves against Yamal and Eric Garcia, establishing himself as one of the great figures of the tie.

At 87', with Inter in a bad position, Pedri, the master of time, recovered, broke lines, and released perfectly to Raphinha, who again found Sommer, who this time left him a central rebound for a perfect right volley. The 2-3 was a fact, and the comeback had finally been consummated.

¡GOLPAZO EN EL GIUSEPPE MEAZZA!



¡RAPHINHA PUSO EL 3-2 A FAVOR DEL BARCELONA Y, POR AHORA, EL EQUIPO CULÉ ESTÁ EN LA FINAL!



▶️ Más 🏆 #ChampionsLeague en #DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/0F43iNfkem — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 6, 2025

It was only a matter of time before Barça qualified, but soccer, destiny, or God's designs had one more page to tell in a match with legendary overtones.

Acerbi, an experienced 37-year-old cancer survivor, who arrived at Inter at Inzaghi's request at a very low price, went all the way to the opponent's penalty area to link up with Araujo, Iñigo Martínez's replacement. In a moment of blind faith, Dumfries, perhaps the MVP of the entire tie, sent the ball low into the six-yard box, where Acerbi, taken by the Uruguayan defender, subtly scored with a subtlety worthy of the best strikers in history, sending the match into over time.

¡UNA LOCURA DE PARTIDO!



¡¡EN LA AGONÍA DEL JUEGO, ACERBI PUSO EL 3-3 DEL INTER ANTE EL BARCELONA!!



▶️ Más 📷 #ChampionsLeague en #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/LMvcXypWCd — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 6, 2025

Already in over time, with the 3-3 score at the end, after going from hell to heaven in moments, Inter had no other option but to go after a Barcelona.

Frattesi, a role player who had already decided a historic Inter victory in Munich, went with faith into the box after a Thuram smash from Araujo and a sublime support from Taremi. As if he were Lamine Yamal, he hooked once and twice to his left, taking extra time in the box like the great defenders, and sentenced Barca with a tight, impossible Szczęsny finish that sent shivers down the soccer world.

¡FRATTESI LE ESTÁ DANDO AL INTER EL PASO A LA FINAL!



Así puso el 4-3 ante el Barcelona...



▶️ Más 🏆 #ChampionsLeague en #DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/V1IqBk8fVX — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 6, 2025

Sommer took care of the rest, along with de Vrij, Acerbi and Bastoni, who cleared every ball that passed in front of them. But the Swiss, when it mattered the most, saved Yamal's goal with a save that only a few can do, putting a definitive end to a Barca that put up a great fight, a tremendous soccer exhibition, but found itself up against a team that, at least today, was not ready to die in front of its fans.