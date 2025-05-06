White House ousts Alvin Brown, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board

Alvin Brown, in 2014, during his time as mayor of Jacksonville (Florida) Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de mayo, 2025

The White House fired Alvin Brown, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent agency tasked with investigating civil aviation accidents as well as significant incidents across all other modes of transportation.

Brown was appointed by former President Joe Biden as vice chairman of the NTSB in December 2024. He barely held the position for five months.

"I am honored to be named in this new role of vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board," Brown said just after being named to the position. "The NTSB is the gold standard for public safety, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues at this federal agency to save lives and make transportation safer."

He previously served as mayor of Jacksonville (Florida) from 2011 to 2015.

The termination, communicated to Brown on Monday, was confirmed by a White House official, according to Reuters.