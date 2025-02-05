Scott Turner assumes leadership of the Department of Housing and Urban Development

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

The Senate confirmed Scott Turner as the new secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). With a 55-44 vote, Turner received the backing of all Republicans and Democratic Senators John Fetterman, and Peter Welch, solidifying his position within President Donald Trump's cabinet.

The housing crisis

Senate Majority Leader John Thune highlighted the magnitude of the task awaiting Turner, noting that the housing crisis affects the entire country, from big cities to rural communities to tribal lands.

"The cost of construction has skyrocketed, excessive regulations hamper development and the current market is unaffordable for many Americans," Thune said on the Senate floor. He also warned about the impact of homelessness in various communities and the need for an effective approach to address these problems.

During his confirmation hearing, Turner, a former NFL player and community development policy advocate, acknowledged HUD's failures and the urgency for sweeping reforms.

"HUD is failing at its most basic mission, and that has to change (...) Our country needs millions of housing units - from single-family homes to condominiums to multifamily housing. It is imperative to act now.

With a budget of $70 billion and a staff of 8,000 employees, Turner will need to focus on implementing strategies to reduce housing costs and combat the homelessness crisis.