In response to the Biden administration's border crisis, a Republican proposal to limit the use of parole advances in the Senate

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2025

Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the Immigration Parole Reform Act in the Senate. The legislation seeks to limit the executive branch's discretionary use of parole and prevent this immigration tool from being used to let "millions of people" into the United States.

The bill responds to the immigration crisis of the Biden administration and aims to restrict the use of parole to very specific cases. It also eliminates mass cut-off programs that are used for certain groups and for broader humanitarian reasons.

The legislation proposes strengthening current statutes and ensuring that parole can only be granted on an individual, case-by-case basis and for "urgent humanitarian reasons" or a "significant public benefit" to the United States.

"The Biden administration made a habit of using dangerous loopholes to let more illegal immigrants into the country. Giving parole to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants is an abuse of power—President Trump is putting an end to this. I am proud to join this legislation that clarifies executive parole authority and will prevent future administrations from enabling an endless flow of dangerous criminals into our country," the Alabama senator said.

"The Obama and Biden administrations badly abused immigration parole, which was intended to be a temporary and highly discretionary means to enter our country. Under President Trump, parole will no longer be used as a loophole for illegal immigration. However, Congress must also act to prevent any future exploitation. My legislation would clarify the parole statute and ensure all future administrations are bound to Congress’ original intent" Senator Grassley said.

Senators Tuberville and Grassley were joined by Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Tim Sheehy (R-MT), all as co-sponsors of the bill.

What would the Immigration Parole Reform Act do?

Specifically, as explained from Senator Tuberville's office, the legislation would do the following:

Ensure that parole is granted on a case-by-case basis and is not used to admit entire classes of people.

Clearly define what qualifies as an "urgent humanitarian reason" or a "significant public benefit" for granting parole.

Ensure that parole is not used to adjust permanent resident status or to obtain any other immigration benefit.

Set limits on the initial parole grant period and allow only one extension.

In addition, it prohibits the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from using parole for mass humanitarian crises, family reunification policies, or reasons of immigration convenience. DHS must also submit quarterly reports detailing the total number of paroles granted in that period, the reasons for each case, and whether the individual remains in the United States.

The parole may last for the pre-established period of time, and, in the case of wanting to extend it, the interested party must submit a new application with justification included.