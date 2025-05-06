Travelers without Real IDs will still be able to fly, but will face ‘additional steps,’ says Kristi Noem

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de mayo, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that travelers without IDs that meet the standards of the Real ID Act will, for the time being, be able to board domestic flights despite the law taking full effect on Wednesday May 7.

However, those without proper identification will have to undergo additional procedures before traveling.

During testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee, Noem explained that travelers with noncompliant IDs could be directed to a separate line at security checkpoints. "What will happen tomorrow is folks will come through the line, and [they] will issue their ID and show it. If it’s not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly,” she said.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, seeks to strengthen national security by standardizing state-issued driver's licenses. Among its requirements, states must verify key documents such as birth certificates, immigration status and Social Security numbers before issuing IDs.

As of May 7, passengers will need a Real ID for domestic flights, although passports and other approved forms of identification will remain valid.

Noem noted that the Biden administration decided to keep the May 7 date as the final deadline. "We recognize that this is a security issue,” she said, stressing that Congress has had years to review or revise the legislation.

The secretary noted that 81% of air travelers already have Real ID-compatible IDs and reaffirmed the Department of Homeland Security's commitment to enforcement. “We intend to follow the law, so we will make sure that it is as seamless as possible, and that travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary,” she assured.

However, she emphasized the importance of identifying passengers: “it will allow us to know individuals in this country, who they are and that they’re authorized to travel."