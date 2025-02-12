Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

The Senate confirmed former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as the new director of national intelligence by a 52-48 vote. Notable among the "no" votes was that of Sen. Mitch McConnell, the only Republican to oppose.

The Senate advanced the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to a final vote yesterday. After being approved by the Senate Intelligence Committee, Donald Trump's then-nominee passed the procedural vote with 52 yes votes to 46 no votes. No Democrats joined Republicans in the majority.

John Thune (R-S.D.), the Senate Republican majority leader, took the floor ahead of the final committee vote to confirm Gabbard:

"Tulsi Gabbard is a patriotic American. She believes strongly in the mission with which she’ll be tasked: keeping America safe. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Take it from Americans who have served alongside Ms. Gabbard during her 22 years in uniform. From the people who have put their lives in her hands," he said.