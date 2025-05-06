Trump announces that Yemen's Houthis 'surrendered' and that the US will stop bombings

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced Tuesday, during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, that the Houthis of Yemen had "surrendered" and promised that the bombings would stop "effective immediately."

"The Houthis announced that they no longer want to fight. They just don't want to fight and we will honor that. We will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," Trump told the media from the Oval Office.

"We will take their word and they will not be blowing up ships anymore and that's the purpose of what we were doing," the president added.