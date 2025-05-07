The Trump Administration Leads Successful Rescue Operation of Five Venezuelan Opposition Asylees Trapped by Maduro

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de mayo, 2025

The five Venezuelan opposition supporters who remained in asylum in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas since March 2024 managed to leave the diplomatic headquarters on Tuesday, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado's collaborators, Magalli Meda, Omar González, Claudia Macero, Pedro Urruchurtu and Humberto Villalobos, have left the country after a year of being locked up.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted on his X account: "The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas. Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil. Maduro's illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuela's institutions, violated human rights, and endangered our regional security. We extend our gratitude to all personnel involved in this operation and to our partners who assisted in securing the safe liberation of these Venezuelan heroes.”

For her part, María Corina Machado noted on her X account: "An impeccable and epic operation for the Freedom of five Venezuelan heroes. My recognition and infinite gratitude to all those who made it possible. We will free every one of our 900 heroes imprisoned by this tyranny and 30 MILLION VENEZUELANS! And with Freedom, will come irreversible change to a Venezuela of Prosperity, Justice and Peace!"

Una operación impecable y épica por la Libertad de cinco héroes de Venezuela.



Mi reconocimiento y agradecimiento infinito a todos los que la hicieron posible.



Vamos a liberar a cada uno de nuestros 900 héroes presos por esta tiranía y a 30 MILLONES DE VENEZOLANOS!



Y con la… https://t.co/xe5rQomIyH — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) May 7, 2025

On his X account, senior editor of Voz Media Orlando Avendaño clarified the operation's inventions in this regard and noted: "The five asylum seekers at the Argentine embassy in Caracas were extracted several days ago from the building by a special operation conducted by several governments. The regime found out today. Therefore, it invents the version of the safe-conduct. The intelligence was deceived."

Dato:



Los cinco asilados de la embajada de Argentina en Caracas fueron extraídos hace varios días del edificio por una operación especial conducida por varios Gobiernos.



El régimen se enteró hoy. Por ello, inventa la versión del salvoconducto. La inteligencia fue burlada. — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) May 6, 2025 Valor:

The opponents, all members of the Vente Venezuela party led by Machado, took refuge in the Argentine Embassy after the Venezuelan prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants against them, accusing them of alleged participation in conspiracy plans.

During their asylum, they reported precarious conditions, including restrictions on access to water, electricity and medicine, as well as a constant police siege. The embassy, which had been under Brazilian custody since August 2024 after the rupture of relations between Argentina and Venezuela, was the scene of diplomatic tensions, with allegations of violations of international conventions by the regime of Nicolás Maduro.