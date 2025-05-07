Trump met at the White House with the president of FIFA to fine-tune details about the 2026 World Cup

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de mayo, 2025

US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance met Tuesday at the White House with the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, to fine details about the World Cup to be held in 2026, both in the United States and in Mexico and Canada. The Republican leader, who has named himself as the chairman of the White House task force for the event, stressed that he was excited about hosting one of the most important events in the world, highlighting how important this would be for the country. "We can't wait to welcome soccer fans from all over the globe," Trump told a news conference.

On co-hosting alongside two countries with which he has had some friction following his tariff onslaught, Trump explained that none of this would represent any setback. "Every part of the US government will be working to ensure that these events are safe and successful, and those traveling to America to watch the competition have a seamless experience during every part of their visit," Trump detailed.

"They'll have to go home."

For his part, Vance emphasized that foreign visitors would be welcomed and received with open arms, but that they mustleave the country once the event is over and their stay permits expire. "I know we'll have visitors, probably from close to 100 countries. We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time is up, they'll have to go home."

Likewise, the president of world soccer's governing body explained that both he and FIFA had "full and entire" confidence that the Trump administration would ensure a successful tournament that will be one to remember for all sports fans. "The entire world will focus on the United States of America, and America welcomes the world. Everyone who wants to come here to enjoy, to have fun, to celebrate the game will be able to do that," Infantino detailed.