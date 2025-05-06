In his first 100 days, Trump secures the release of 47 US citizens detained overseas

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de mayo, 2025

The White House reported that 47 Americans who were being held as prisoners abroad were released in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's administration.

In a statement, the Trump administration celebrated that Americans are being brought back in the country. It argued that the Republican has fulfilled his campaign promise to get them back home.

"Since taking office, President Donald J. Trump and his administration have secured the release of 47 detained Americans abroad — and that’s just the beginning as countries around the world respond to our renewed display of American strength and President Trump’s commitment to leaving no American behind," the White House said in a statement.

In the statement, the White House highlighted the case of four Americans who were released overseas and were greeted by the president upon arrival in the country.

For example, Ksenia Karelina, an American ballet dancer who was wrongfully detained in a Russian penal colony for 14 months, returned home in April. The president welcomed her at the White House on Monday.

"Mr. Trump, I’m so, so grateful for you to bring me home and for [the] American government. And I never felt more blessed to be American — and I’m so, so happy to get home. Thank you," Karelina said.

Just the beginning In addition, the White House insisted that "it's only the beginning." It noted that several governments are responding to the decisions made by President Trump.

"President Trump is a hero"

Another well-known case was that of Marc Fogel, an American professor who was wrongfully detained in a Russian prison for years, returned home in February, fulfilling a promise President Trump made to Malphine, Fogel's 95-year-old mother.

"President Trump is a hero … I will forever be indebted to President Trump, to Steve [Witkoff] over there — what a dynamic man this guy is. When I met him, the energy, the can-do attitude just exudes from his body," Fogel said.

Keith Siegel, an American held hostage by Hamas for 484 days, was released in February. "I am here and I am alive. President Trump, you saved my life. You saved the life of 33 hostages because of your efforts," Siegel said after being freed.

George Glezmann, an American held by the Taliban in Afghanistan for 836 days, was freed in March, joining Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, who were released the night of President Trump's inauguration.

"President Trump — amazing. Thank God he’s in the White House where he’s at and thank God he got me out … I’m in debt with everybody that was involved in this equation because they got me home. A free American individual, free from the hands of these people that abducted because of my U.S. passport, basically — and I’m just thankful. I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty, my freedom," Glezmann said.