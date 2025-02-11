Trump administration fires employees who spent $59 million in FEMA money on luxury hotels for illegal immigrants

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday the firing of four employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) who paid for hotels for illegal immigrants with agency money.

The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that FEMA had sent $59 million in emergency funds last week for housing undocumented immigrants in luxury hotels in New York.

The now-former employees made the decision "unilaterally," "circumventing leadership," according to remarks from the DHS to Fox. Those laid off are FEMA's chief financial officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.

In addition, the agency's acting administrator, Cameron Hamilton, said the flow of funds to New York for immigrant housing had been suspended as of Monday.

While acknowledging that it received federal funds, the New York City Council denied that the money came from a disaster grant.