Elon Musk calls DOGE’s blocked access to Department of Treasury records "insane"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 8 de febrero, 2025

X owner Elon Musk described the decision by U.S. federal judge for the Southern District of New York Paul Engelmayer to block access to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to Treasury Department records as "absolutely insane." The judge took this action in response to a lawsuit that 19 Democratic attorneys general filed against U.S. President Donald Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the administration presided over by the Republican leader committed an illegal act by allowing DOGE, which is run by Musk, to access the Treasury Department's central payment system.

In a tweet following the move, the South African tycoon claimed that "something super shady is going on to protect scammers." Likewise, Musk asked, "How on Earth are we supposed to stop fraud and waste of taxpayer money without looking at how money is spent?" Finally, the billionaire said Engelmayer was nothing more than "an activist posing as a judge."

A controversial order

With this temporary restraining order, Engelmayer blocked access to all Treasury department data and records not only to the DOGE but also to all government employees and special agents who are not part of that department. This measure also requires any Trump administration agent or official who has had access to Treasury data or records since January 20 to destroy all copies of the material they have downloaded. The measure will remain in effect until a hearing scheduled for February 14.

Shortly after the order was released, New York Attorney General Letitia James justified the federal judge's action. James argued that DOGE, an agency made up of unelected individuals and headed by "the richest man in the world," is not legally authorized to access such sensitive information.