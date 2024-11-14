Who's who in Donald Trump's cabinet

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump has announced the team that will accompany him in his second term at the helm of the world’s leading power. His Cabinet marks a shift toward a new generation of leaders, with only four members over the age of 55. From the experienced and loyal Susie Wiles as chief of staff to younger figures like James Blair and Taylor Budowich, the team also includes high-profile names such as Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth. This diverse group promises a full-throttle battle against "wokeism" and the insecurity that defined the economic struggles of the Biden-Harris administration.

Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff

No Senate confirmation required

Donald Trump's first pick was veteran Susie Wiles as chief of staff. Wiles, 67, is the oldest person on the team, and has Trump's full confidence, having been one of the key figures in his presidential campaign. Trump described her as "strong, intelligent, innovative, and universally admired and respected," and noted that she will be the first woman to lead the presidential Cabinet.

Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff

No Senate confirmation required

Miller's name appeared on every list to be included in Trump's team. He served in the president-elect’s first term, starting as a speechwriter and senior advisor, but he is especially known as the architect of Trump’s immigration policy. In addition, he founded America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers that defends conservative causes through legal means across the country. Miller will oversee, alongside Kristi Noem and Tom Homan, the administration’s immigration and border security policy.

James Blair, deputy chief of staff

No Senate confirmation required

Blair is one of the youngest on the team, but "best in class," in Donald Trump's words. During the campaign he served as director of policy, a position he also held at the Republican National Committee. Blair will be in charge of legislative, policy and public affairs.

Taylor Budowich, deputy chief of staff

No Senate confirmation required

At 35, this is another of Trump’s young rising stars, already possessing solid experience and earning his trust during the campaign. He served as CEO of the super PAC MAGA INC. and played a key role in the leadership of Save America PAC. He will now be responsible for Communications and Personnel.

Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff

No Senate confirmation required

At 48, he is the most senior of the four deputies to Susie Wiles and "one of President Trump's oldest and most trusted advisers."

Bill McGinley, White House counsel

No Senate confirmation required

Another familiar figure from Trump’s first term, where he served as White House Cabinet Secretary. In a statement, Trump described him as "a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help advance our America First agenda, while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement." During the campaign, he served as outside counsel for election integrity at the Republican National Committee.

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Senate confirmation required

The Hispanic senator from Florida is expected to be "the terror of dictatorships," according to several analysts. Trump emphasized that the new head of U.S. diplomacy is "a very powerful voice for freedom" and defined him as "a fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

Matt Gaetz, attorney general

Senate confirmation required

A bold and surprising choice that has generated a variety of reactions. In fact, many believe that the Florida representative, who played a key role in ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the previous term, may struggle to pass the Senate approval process. However, Trump has expressed his confidence in Gaetz, stating that he will be the one to "end the partisan instrumentalization of government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans' faith and trust in the Department of Justice."

Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense

Senate confirmation required

Another major surprise from the president-elect: veteran author, Iraq War (bronze medalist) and Afghanistan veteran, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, known for his strong anti-woke stance, will be in charge of running the Pentagon. Trump praised Hegseth, stating, "Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops and for the country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First."

Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security

Senate confirmation required

Although her name was tossed around as one of the strongest vice presidential candidates, South Dakota's first female governor, Kristi Noem, sparked controversy when she revealed in a book how she killed one of her dogs for not hunting well. Despite this, her strong stance on border security has made her a top pick for Secretary of Homeland Security. Trump emphasized, "Kristi has been very strong on border security. She was the first governor to send National Guard troops to help Texas fight the Biden's border crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times."

Tom Homan, border czar

No Senate confirmation required

If there's one thing that's clear from Trump's first nominations, it is that border security will be a top priority for the new administration. The appointment of Tom Homan, former ICE director and a staunch advocate for tough immigration policies, as border czar underscores this commitment. "I've known Tom for a long time, and "there is nobody better at policing and controlling our borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportation of illegal aliens back to their country of origin," the president-elect said.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence

Senate confirmation required

Tulsi Gabbard was a lifelong Democrat, having served as a representative for the party and even running in the 2020 primaries as a presidential candidate. However, the party’s drift toward "woke" ideologies led her to renounce her affiliation. After being labeled a domestic threat by the Biden-Harris administration, Gabbard joined the Trump campaign.

Michael Waltz, national security adviser

No Senate confirmation required

A former Green Beret, he served on missions in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa, earning four Bronze Stars for his combat actions, including two for valor on the battlefield. This lifetime Trump ally has become one of China’s fiercest critics in Congress. He is a leading advocate for policies aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on critical minerals from China and protecting American universities from Chinese espionage.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, heads of the department of government efficiency

No Senate confirmation required

Donald Trump’s rival for the Republican nomination and the owner of X will be tasked with downsizing government, particularly from a cost perspective. According to the president-elect, both entrepreneurs "will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure federal agencies."

Lee Zeldin, environmental protection agency administrator

Senate confirmation required

The former congressman and 2022 New York gubernatorial candidate, widely considered the Republican front-runner in recent decades, "will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American business," according to Trump. The president-elect also emphasized that Zeldin will continue to uphold "the highest environmental standards.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director

Senate confirmation required

John Ratcliffe is a longtime acquaintance of U.S. intelligence. He served as Director of National Intelligence between 2020 and 2021 at the end of Trump’s first term. The president-elect highlighting Ratcliffe's work. "From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public. When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden's laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American people."

Elise Stefanik, U.S. ambassador to the UN

Senate confirmation required

One of the president-elect’s first nominations was Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.S. ambassador to the UN. The chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress was selected for the role due to her reputation as "an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter." Stefanik has been a vocal critic of the UN's stance on Israel’s conflict with terrorist groups in the Middle East, even advocating for the U.S. to halt funding to the international body.