Trump appoints Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, James Blair and Taylor Budowich to his cabinet

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

President Donald Trump appointed positions in his administration to four advisers from his campaign. "Best in class," the president-elect noted.

Among them is Stephen Miller, one of his closest collaborators. During Trump's first term, he served first as his speechwriter and senior adviser. He then became the architect of his immigration policy. He also founded America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers that legally advocates conservative causes across the country.

Miller's appointment was anticipated days ago by the press. In the new administration, he will be deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. He is expected to be key in immigration management, on par with Tom Homan and Kristi Noem.

The other three advisers appointed to positions in the White House are: Dan Scavino, James Blair and Taylor Budowich.

Scavino, "one of President Trump's longest serving and most trusted aides," will be deputy chief of staff; Blair, deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs; and Budowich, deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.