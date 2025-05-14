Swiss laboratory Roche questions its billion dollar investments in the US

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de mayo, 2025

Pharmaceutical laboratory Roche could cancel its investment plans in the country following announcements by President Donald Trump to implement plans to reduce drug prices, the Swiss company said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a plan aimed at slashing prescription drug prices, with the goal of bringing them in line with lower prices applied in other countries, triggering jolts in the stock market.

"If the proposed decree were to go into effect, Roche's ability to finance previously announced major investments in the U.S. could be challenged," the company said in a statement to AFP.

Pharmaceutical company investments in the U.S.

Swiss newspaper NZZ had also reported that the U.S. initiative could lead Roche to reconsider the $50 billion five-year investment announced in April.

Just three weeks earlier, another Swiss lab, Novartis, had pledged other investments for the equivalent of $23 billion.

Although drugs were not included in the so-called reciprocal tariffs announced in early April, the two groups planned to bolster their production capacities during the Trump administration, which in Roche's case accounts for more than half of its pharmaceutical division's turnover.